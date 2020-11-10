KNOTTY BATTLE OF THE HAIR QUEENS

Date: November 10, 2020

Claire Fullam


POPULAR Instagrammer-turned-hair-queen Claire Fullam, aka Claire Balding, has gotten herself into a tangle with her new hair products site, Trua. Eagle-eyed fans spotted some of the products she’s selling on Ali Express at a fraction of the price, and when called out on it, Fullam... Read more »

