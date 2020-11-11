THE UBIQUITOUS Stefanie Preissner is among the most prominent of those who have shrewdly made the jump from entertainment to current affairs in 2020. With publishing deals, broadcasting slots, theatre shows and a Sunday Independent column to her name, the world of news has become... Read more »
STEFANIE PREISSNER’S NEWS
THE UBIQUITOUS Stefanie Preissner is among the most prominent of those who have shrewdly made the jump from entertainment to current affairs in 2020. With publishing deals, broadcasting slots, theatre shows and a Sunday Independent column to her name, the world of news has become... Read more »