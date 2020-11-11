DONALD TRUMP’S influence is set to endure if Leo Varadkar’s defence is any indication. More curious is an apparent reluctance to question his recent attacks on the media. The former Taoiseach famously stunned fellow dinner guests at an event in New York when he was... Read more »
VLAD’S ‘FAKE NEWS’
DONALD TRUMP’S influence is set to endure if Leo Varadkar’s defence is any indication. More curious is an apparent reluctance to question his recent attacks on the media. The former Taoiseach famously stunned fellow dinner guests at an event in New York when he was... Read more »