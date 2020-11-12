A CHASTENED Leo Varadkar was almost contrite following the no confidence motion on Tuesday night when Dáil business returned to the plight of online moderators. During priority questions, Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly outlined for the Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister the “serious psychological damage and injury”... Read more »
VLAD’S VIDEO NASTIES
