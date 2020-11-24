WOULFE PACK

Date: November 24, 2020 - Affairs

Micheál Martin announced that sharing the island of Ireland, rather than reuniting it, was his goal.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin


THE WOULFE saga continues as another week kicks off in Dáil Eireann.  Tuesday afternoon was again dominated by the absence of Justice Minister Helen McEntee. The entire opposition have only one issue on their minds and Micheál Martin faced question after question about it.  The... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber