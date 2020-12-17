Behind the Scenes

BLACK’S HEART BEATS AGAIN 

Date: December 17, 2020 - Behind the Scenes

Mary Black


HE HAS had major chart successes over the years, but record company boss Paul O’Reilly’s heart was presumably low when his Terenure pad failed to sell for its initial asking price of 1.1m.  After languishing on the market for a while, the news that a... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber