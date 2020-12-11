PLANS TO enhance the state’s soft power overseas continue with two new Government appointments. Ten years after many a scheme was floated amid the rubble of recession, official efforts, on paper at least, are beginning to look like something approaching coherence. In 2018, the Government... Read more »
CULTURE FILES
PLANS TO enhance the state’s soft power overseas continue with two new Government appointments. Ten years after many a scheme was floated amid the rubble of recession, official efforts, on paper at least, are beginning to look like something approaching coherence. In 2018, the Government... Read more »