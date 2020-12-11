CULTURE FILES

Date: December 11, 2020 - Affairs

Catherine Martin

Catherine Martin


PLANS TO enhance the state’s soft power overseas continue with two new Government appointments. Ten years after many a scheme was floated amid the rubble of recession, official efforts, on paper at least, are beginning to look like something approaching coherence. In 2018, the Government... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber