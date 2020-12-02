NOT-SO KEANE ON BARRY’S EDGE

Date: December 2, 2020 - Affairs

Cristina Petras and Barry Egan


FANS OF Barry Egan were said to be bereft upon discovering that last weekend’s newly-launched Sindo “People & Culture” section did not include his gossip column, The Edge. The SoCoDu set were reportedly inconsolable at the realisation that their Champagne-swilling Marbella antics will no longer... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber