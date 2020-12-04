THE APPOINTMENT of Paul Clarkson as the new Government press secretary is sure to yield some useful insights. The Ulsterman’s time as Group Managing Editor at The Sun in London coincided with a crucial period in Anglo-Irish relations, beginning as it did just two months... Read more »
PAUL CLARKSON’S BREXIT
