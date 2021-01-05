A KICK IN THE TEETH FOR MARISSA CARTER? 

Date: January 5, 2021 - Affairs

Marissa Carter


MARISSA CARTER’s two-year-old cosmetics company has been dealt a blow by the loss of her right-hand woman, Claudia Gocoul. Gocoul kicked off the new year by announcing that she has left her position as managing director of Carter Beauty Cosmetics. She is now taking a... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber