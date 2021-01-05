MARISSA CARTER’s two-year-old cosmetics company has been dealt a blow by the loss of her right-hand woman, Claudia Gocoul. Gocoul kicked off the new year by announcing that she has left her position as managing director of Carter Beauty Cosmetics. She is now taking a... Read more »
A KICK IN THE TEETH FOR MARISSA CARTER?
MARISSA CARTER’s two-year-old cosmetics company has been dealt a blow by the loss of her right-hand woman, Claudia Gocoul. Gocoul kicked off the new year by announcing that she has left her position as managing director of Carter Beauty Cosmetics. She is now taking a... Read more »