BACKING GREEN

Date: January 22, 2021 - Affairs

Éamon Ryan


EMBATTLED GREEN Party leader Éamon Ryan can sleep easier than usual this week after putting the Irish Environmental Network (IEN) on a more sustainable footing. The support of NGOs was critical in securing Ryan’s coveted return to government and with the announcement of a six... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber