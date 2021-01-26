KATHRYN THOMAS’ HEALTHY FIGURES

Date: January 26, 2021 - Affairs

Kathryn Thomas

Kathryn Thomas


A SEASONAL malady is known to descend on a sizable portion of the Irish population at this time of year, commonly known as Kathryn Thomas-itis. Roughly translated, its main symptoms are a crippling sense of ennui and chronic eye-rolling whenever the presenter of Operation Transformation pops up in print, radio or TV. Onset usually occurs... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber