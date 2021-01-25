MARTIN THE MODERNISER

Date: January 25, 2021 - Affairs

Fionnan Sheahan

Fionnan Sheahan


MICHEÁL MARTIN’S hopes of basking in the emerald glow of Biden’s inauguration on Friday were cruelly dashed as the new Taoiseach’s first substantial interview on American television was overshadowed by questions about the darker aspects of Ireland’s past. The Gaelic twinkle noticeably vanished from Martin’s demeanour as CNN host Christiane Amanpour turned to the Mother... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber