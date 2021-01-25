MORE GREEN DEPARTURES

Date: January 25, 2021 - Affairs

Sophie Nicoullaud1


ANOTHER WEEK sees more defections from the Green Party with divisions over policy and internal culture continuing to cause upset. South Dublin County Councillor Peter Kavanagh is the latest out the door following Dublin City Councillors Liam Sinclair and Sophie Nicoullaud last week. Éamon Ryan’s task of whipping his members into abandoning long held party... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber