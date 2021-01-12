PUBLICATION of the Mother and Baby Home Report must feel eerily familiar for several of those involved. Not least those most impacted. The 2009 report on the Dublin Archdiocese, also chaired by Judge Yvonne Murphy and assisted by Ita Mangan, was similarly completed under a... Read more »
MOTHER AND BABY HOMES
PUBLICATION of the Mother and Baby Home Report must feel eerily familiar for several of those involved. Not least those most impacted. The 2009 report on the Dublin Archdiocese, also chaired by Judge Yvonne Murphy and assisted by Ita Mangan, was similarly completed under a... Read more »