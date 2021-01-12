WHILE SHE was unveiled as the Swan in the ITV singing competition, The Masked Singer, last week, Martine McCutcheon caused a rather more local stir on Irish social media this week. Acolytes of Vicki Notaro, MD of VIP Publishing, took umbrage on her behalf when she... Read more »
NO LOVE FOR NOTARO, ACTUALLY
WHILE SHE was unveiled as the Swan in the ITV singing competition, The Masked Singer, last week, Martine McCutcheon caused a rather more local stir on Irish social media this week. Acolytes of Vicki Notaro, MD of VIP Publishing, took umbrage on her behalf when she... Read more »