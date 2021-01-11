NO PRIME SPOTS FOR PRIME TIME

Date: January 11, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Louise Byrne


THE LESSONS in diplomacy Richard Downes gleaned while reporting from war zones may come in useful in his new position as editor of Prime Time. Especially as his new appointment sees him leapfrogging over Paul Tanner – deputy editor since 2016 – to take the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber