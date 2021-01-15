NOT SINGING FROM HARRIS’ HYMN SHEET 

Date: January 15, 2021 - Affairs

Frances Black

Frances Black


THE SINDO permitting Frances Black to pen a response to Eoghan Harris’s column, “Don’t heed the hypocrites – this push for Irish unity will end in tears,” is certainly an interesting development. After six months in the job, could editor Alan English be growing weary... Read more »

