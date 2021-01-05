THE MOOD music has changed for concert promoter Robert Quirke who may have gotten in a little over his head in response to Covid-19. After months of glowing media coverage, emerging details have taken the shine off some of ROQU Media’s big promises. Last month... Read more »
ROBERT QUIRKE’S BUMPY LANDING
THE MOOD music has changed for concert promoter Robert Quirke who may have gotten in a little over his head in response to Covid-19. After months of glowing media coverage, emerging details have taken the shine off some of ROQU Media’s big promises. Last month... Read more »