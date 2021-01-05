ROBERT QUIRKE’S BUMPY LANDING

Date: January 5, 2021 - Affairs

Robert Quirke


THE MOOD music has changed for concert promoter Robert Quirke who may have gotten in a little over his head in response to Covid-19. After months of glowing media coverage, emerging details have taken the shine off some of ROQU Media’s big promises. Last month... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber