TRINITY COLLEGE Dublin has never been shy about celebrating its achievements so how to explain the curious silence this month. From Leo Varadkar to Sally Rooney, scarcely a day goes by without publicity of Trinners’ contribution to the world of arts, science, literature and public... Read more »
TRIALS FOR TRINNERS
TRINITY COLLEGE Dublin has never been shy about celebrating its achievements so how to explain the curious silence this month. From Leo Varadkar to Sally Rooney, scarcely a day goes by without publicity of Trinners’ contribution to the world of arts, science, literature and public... Read more »