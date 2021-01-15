TUAM AND THE TIMES

Date: January 15, 2021 - Affairs

Catherine Corless


WHAT AN impressive piece of revisionism adorned the Irish Times front page this week. With the Mother and Baby Homes Report providing something of a national event, competition between newspapers to produce a statement was intense. The Irish Examiner stole the show, dispensing altogether with... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber