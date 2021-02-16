DARRAGH O’BRIEN’S plans to undercut future local government decision making with the new Land Development Agency Bill represents the latest attack by his party on city and county councils. Fianna Fáil election manifestos routinely speak to empowering local government, yet the party’s worst centralising instincts always come to the fore. The Housing Minister intends to... Read more »
COUNCILS BYPASSED
