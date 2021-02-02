THE PUBLIC was treated to a quintessential performance of Blueshirt environmentalism on Monday thanks to up and coming social media influencer, Richard Bruton. Posing from his kitchen counter with a half chopped carrot, the former Climate Action Minister is maintaining an active retirement. Bruton announced that he intends to “write a report on waste” for... Read more »
FINE GAEL WASTERS
