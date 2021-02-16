Despite spending seven years as Newstalk’s political correspondent and three years working in PR, Páraic Gallagher doesn’t seem to have worked out how to avoid ending up in the headlines himself. As the newly-installed special adviser to health minister Stephen Donnelly, the Clare man caused a rumpus when a number of reporters and political correspondents... Read more »
PÁRAIC GALLAGHER’S STANCE
Despite spending seven years as Newstalk’s political correspondent and three years working in PR, Páraic Gallagher doesn’t seem to have worked out how to avoid ending up in the headlines himself. As the newly-installed special adviser to health minister Stephen Donnelly, the Clare man caused a rumpus when a number of reporters and political correspondents... Read more »