CHU FROZEN OUT

Date: March 15, 2021 - Affairs

Hazel Chu


HAZEL CHU’S Oireachtas ambitions have been firmly put on hold once again as Queensbury rules neatly line up with the interests of party leader Éamon Ryan. The Green Party chair made an impressive breakthrough in the 2019 local elections when she topped the poll in the Pembroke electoral area, scoring a massive 33% of the... Read more »

