VLAD’S BEEF BLUSTER

Date: March 4, 2021 - Affairs

Leo Varadkar


TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar’s vigilance against the threat of class politics has reached amusing levels. Fine Gael’s ‘posh boy’ image remained a stubborn liability last year and the party suffered a second general election drubbing, largely due to perceptions that Leo’s team are out of touch. Ahead of last February’s vote, Micheál Martin joined the action,... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber