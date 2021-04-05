1796: When the news consisted of updates on fees paid to gentlemen’s clubs, and reports of correspondence between the His Majesty the King and the Chinese Emperor. A simpler time, no doubt.

John McGuirk’s rose-tinted glasses, Twitter, 04/04/21

PLUGGED IN

When we could rub shoulders and eat mountains of chocolate @EmerTheScreamer @SarahJayBee @greenandblacks ⁩ ⁦ Róisín Ingle remembers a simpler time of attending chocolatier’s promotional events, Twitter, 05/04/21

HOT AIR

I was so so shocked!! I thought It was going to be the complete opposite!!

Former Ms Ireland, Aoife Walsh’s gender reveal surprise, Instagram, 05/04/21

HOT AIR

Who is the wolf? Some people accused China for so-called ‘wolf-warrior diplomacy’. In his well-known fable, Aesop described how the Wolf accused the Lamb of committing offences. The wolf is the wolf, not the lamb … BTW, China is not a lamb.

The confusing reaction of the Chinese Embassy in Ireland to news that RTÉ reporter Yvonne Murray being forced to flee China, Twitter, 31/03/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Paschal Donohoe earning his crust from early morning, one radio station to another. Simon Harris and himself the best on the wireless at this difficult time.

Michael O’Regan lavishes praise, Twitter, 31/03/21

HOT AIR

Even though we’re locked down & doing way less, time is still flying isn’t it…it’s nearly April

Former Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone’s temporal musings, Twitter, 29/03/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Enjoyed the new look Sunday Independent today… Well done to @AlanEnglish9 and his team and best wishes for what lies ahead.

Irish Examiner’s political editor, Daniel McConnell, Twitter, 29/03/21

PLUGGED IN

HOT AIR

Super Trialogue on CAP reform today from now until 6 this evening. Capping, Convergence, Degressivity, Redistributive payment all up for discussion. All about words. “Shall” being the most important. In Ireland’s case “may” means never. #CAPreform #shall Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, Twitter, 26/03/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Congratulations @FitzgeraldFrncs You will bring great insight to this new role at a crucial time for the EU and for Ireland within the Union. As a friend and colleague, I am proud to have nominated you when you first went forward to contest the European Election.

Richard Bruton emphasising his role in Frances Fitzgerald’s election as Vice-President of the EPP Group, Twitter 24/03/21