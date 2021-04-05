1796: When the news consisted of updates on fees paid to gentlemen’s clubs, and reports of correspondence between the His Majesty the King and the Chinese Emperor. A simpler time, no doubt.
John McGuirk’s rose-tinted glasses, Twitter, 04/04/21
When we could rub shoulders and eat mountains of chocolate @EmerTheScreamer @SarahJayBee @greenandblacks
HOT AIR
I was so so shocked!! I thought It was going to be the complete opposite!!
Former Ms Ireland, Aoife Walsh’s gender reveal surprise, Instagram, 05/04/21
HOT AIR
Who is the wolf? Some people accused China for so-called ‘wolf-warrior diplomacy’. In his well-known fable, Aesop described how the Wolf accused the Lamb of committing offences. The wolf is the wolf, not the lamb … BTW, China is not a lamb.
The confusing reaction of the Chinese Embassy in Ireland to news that RTÉ reporter Yvonne Murray being forced to flee China, Twitter, 31/03/21
PÓGING THE THÓIN
Paschal Donohoe earning his crust from early morning, one radio station to another. Simon Harris and himself the best on the wireless at this difficult time.
Michael O’Regan lavishes praise, Twitter, 31/03/21
HOT AIR
Even though we’re locked down & doing way less, time is still flying isn’t it…it’s nearly April
Former Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone’s temporal musings, Twitter, 29/03/21
PÓGING THE THÓIN
Enjoyed the new look Sunday Independent today… Well done to @AlanEnglish9 and his team and best wishes for what lies ahead.
Irish Examiner’s political editor, Daniel McConnell, Twitter, 29/03/21
PÓGING THE THÓIN
Congratulations @FitzgeraldFrncs You will bring great insight to this new role at a crucial time for the EU and for Ireland within the Union. As a friend and colleague, I am proud to have nominated you when you first went forward to contest the European Election.
Richard Bruton emphasising his role in Frances Fitzgerald’s election as Vice-President of the EPP Group, Twitter 24/03/21
Is there anything better than being outdoors in the sunshine? ☀️ Took these snaps yesterday with Harper, and I cant wait for more sunshine days ✨🌸Wearing some beautiful new @cluse Essentielle jewellery and one of their gorge watches – such a lovely brand & the pieces feel so expensive🙌🏼 💕
Suzanne Jackson enjoying life’s simple pleasure: sunshine, and jewellery promotion, Instagram, 26/03/21