GOLDHAWK IS most impressed to see the Irish Government strongly condemn the actions of Belarus this weekend. “Appalling, reckless and unacceptable”, is how An Taoiseach branded the “forced landing” of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, where a journalist could be arrested by President Alexander Lukashenko’s draconian authorities. Foreign Minister Simon Coveney separately pledged that the... Read more »
BELARUSIAN TURBULENCE
GOLDHAWK IS most impressed to see the Irish Government strongly condemn the actions of Belarus this weekend. “Appalling, reckless and unacceptable”, is how An Taoiseach branded the “forced landing” of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, where a journalist could be arrested by President Alexander Lukashenko’s draconian authorities. Foreign Minister Simon Coveney separately pledged that the... Read more »