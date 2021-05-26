BELARUSIAN TURBULENCE

Date: May 26, 2021 - Affairs

Simon Coveney

Simon Coveney


GOLDHAWK IS most impressed to see the Irish Government strongly condemn the actions of Belarus this weekend. “Appalling, reckless and unacceptable”, is how An Taoiseach branded the “forced landing” of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, where a journalist could be arrested by President Alexander Lukashenko’s draconian authorities. Foreign Minister Simon Coveney separately pledged that the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber