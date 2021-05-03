HOT AIR

Date: May 3, 2021 - Blog Cuttings


A day for the ducks! At least the plants won’t need watering today! Whatever you get up to this Bank Holiday, enjoy your day. This day next week sees us take a big step forward together with a lot of changes to restrictions. Talk later. Simon #monday #bankholiday #lashing #rain #rainraingoaway #haveagoodday #covid19
Simon Harris demonstrates his ease with hashtags, Instagram, 03/05/21

The Paradox of Aggregation underpins this analysis – maybe the most important thesis in macroeconomics! Have a read David McWilliams: Serial objecting is antisocial behaviour
David McWilliams promoting his latest think-piece, Twitter, 01/05/21
Does anyone else wake in the middle of the night, wondering what it must be LIKE to be Jed Mercurio, with all of our breathless hopes and wants weighing down on him and then think you’re having a heart attack? Or is it just me…?
Marian Keyes’ Line of Duty obsession hits new levels, Twitter, 03/05/21
Congratulations Helen our Justice Minister on the arrive of her first baby. Hopefully she will give the baby a pronounceable name, which rules out most of SF colleagues! Take some well earned rest to spend quality time with with the wee man!
Peter Casey’s politicised well wishes, Twitter, 29/04/21
Of all the names being mentioned as potential candidates in the by-election caused by the resignation of #Eoghanmurphy NONE of them match the record of activism and parliamentary achievement as @ivanabacik. Looking forward to a strong & energetic campaign for this legend.
Labour’s Duncan Smith, Twitter, 28/04/21
OMG! When the #Taoiseach left the@morningirelandstudio, I went in to do the sports – & there on the floor was his phone! I sent a couple of cheeky texts to Boris in London & Ursula in Brussels, complete with emoji & then, the MOST UNLIKELY PERSON IN THE WORLD rang! Guess who?
Des Cahill, Twitter, 30/04/21
Eoghan has been a great colleague and diligent worker in Dáil Éireann and at the cabinet table. Politics will miss his incisive and intelligent contributions. All the best for the future Eoghan.
Josepha Madigan mourns Eoghan Murphy’s departure, Twitter, 27/04/21
What a great episode. Can’t believe next one is the finale! Another Hasting’s phrase to try work into the lingo this week. Simply superb series #lineofduty
Simon Harris, Twitter, 26/04/21
I’m thinking of weaponizing Ireland’s defamation laws & turning them against mostly penniless students in @yfg It’s sort of wrong IMHO to do this, but Ireland has Europe’s most regressive freedom of expression laws, and I think it’s a brutal but colourful way to highlight that
Paddy Cosgrave, Twitter, 26/04/21
Not watched #cblive yet, but I’m presuming “far right” is anything to the right of Richard Boy Barrett as usual?
Eilis O’Hanlon, Twitter, 26/04/21
Long-established Irish 12.5% CT rate is fair & within the ambit of healthy tax competition. It’s a rate that can contribute to Exchequer revenues for investment in infrastructure & one that can stimulate investment/growth/innovation; core to our industrial policy
Paschal Donohoe digs his heels in against mounting OECD pressure, Twitter, 21/04/21
Could DNA testing hold the key to tackling the epidemic of dog fouling that has beset the country? We discuss now with James Madden Veterinary Officer For Leitrim and @petethevet #patkenny
The Pat Kenny Show’s extravegantly high-tech solution for tracing owner’s failing to pick up after thier dogs, Twitter, 23/04/21
Another round of Oral Questions completed relating to the work of @IRLDeptPER. Thanks to my Oireachtas colleagues for their participation & engagement. A total of 83 questions were submitted on a wide range of issues & policy areas
Michael McGrath’s sunny outlook on a Dáil grilling, Twitter, 21/04/21
That’s what Prime Time’s new look – and its new set – is designed to do. To help us explain what’s really going on and get answers to important questions.
Managing director of RTÉ News Jon Williams, Irish Independent, 18/04/21
To be honest, I didn’t think the European Super League was such a bad idea.
Eilis O’Hanlon’s contrarian take, Twitter, 20/04/21
When @drippinggoldtan illuminating bronzer is life! 🤗 💫 Bundle deal €22 (I’ll link on stories)
Suzanne Jackson’s tan-centred life, Instagram, 21/04/21