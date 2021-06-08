PÓGING THE THÓIN

Date: June 8, 2021 - Blog Cuttings


Nodding along so much to this piece by Ciara Kelly, I may need a neck brace. Irish Twitter is plagued with abusive yet incredibly self righteous people, most of whom lack even a modicum of self awareness
Mark Paul, Twitter, 06/06/21

HOT AIR
Finally, a world without the BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times and so on. This is some dream. Hope I don’t wake up.
John McGuirk, Twitter, 08/06/21
HOT AIR
The worst thing is I’m too hungover to properly craft a joke about how the internet outage is only affecting media organisations with good looking reporters
Irish Times’ Jack Power on the internet outages that affected several major news orgaisations, Twitter, 08/06/21
HOT AIR
Let’s face it, if you’re 44, you’ve probably never woken up and thought ‘YES, I’m 44!’ Except today
Stephen Donnelly informing 44 year olds that they may register for vaccination, Twitter, 02/06/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN
When this lad Matt Damon left Dalkey, he said he’d be back. Well he’s back now for #DalkeyBookFestival. I’ll chatting to him. If you were sitting down with Matt Damon, what would you ask him?

David McWilliams, Twitter, 02/06/21
HOT AIR
Dublin City Council in no Jacks 4 Jacks policy, order kango-sized nappy bags for Dogs taking their Dublin masters for city centre walkies, encouraging them to show their masters how to wipe their holes by scrapping them along the pavement.
Eddie Hobbs making his views known on th elack of public bathrooms in Dublin, Twitter, 31/05/21
PÓGING THE THÓIN
I inadvertently burned toast while listening to@laoneill111 on @PatKennyNT. It was worth it. As always, brilliant radio item.
Michael O’Regan, Twitter, 31/05/21
HOT AIR
When we look back at what we’ve learned during the pandemic, will sufficient attention be paid to the failure of pretty much everyone in @rte to pronounce ‘restaurateur’ correctly?
Hugh Linehan tackles the big issues, Twitter, 30/05/21
PÓGING THE THÓIN
Great to see @rogerfederer back His single handed backhand is one of the most aesthetically beautiful shots in sport. It’s such a complicated shot, but he makes it look effortless. Like @McIlroyRory’s golf stroke.
Paddy Cosgrave, Twitter, 29/05/21
HOT AIR
I think politics in the coming years will revolve around these questions: who pays, and how, for what.
Pat Leahy’s political insight, Twitter, 28/05/21
PLUGGED IN
We are huge fans of @WaterWipes in this house and they are always close to hand whether it be nappy changing time, at play, during feeding or while out and about – they are my go to! I’m delighted to share the news that as part of an independent clinical study, WaterWipes have been proven to be the No. 1 wipe against nappy rash.
Rosanna Davison enthusing about her favourite brand of moist wipe, Instagram, 27/05/21
PLUGGED IN
Brill new music @LucymcwilliamsMchill vibes, summer 2021 – have a listen
David McWilliams promoting his daughter’s new single, Twitter, 28/05/21
HOT AIR
Nothing can dampen the spirits of #TeamJames #Terenure here we come #Sunday #DBS21
James Geoghegan trumpets his political commitment by canvassing – despite some rain, Twitter, 23/05/21