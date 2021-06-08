HOT AIR

Finally, a world without the BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times and so on. This is some dream. Hope I don’t wake up.

John McGuirk, Twitter, 08/06/21



The worst thing is I’m too hungover to properly craft a joke about how the internet outage is only affecting media organisations with good looking reporters

Irish Times’ Jack Power on the internet outages that affected several major news orgaisations, Twitter, 08/06/21

HOT AIR Let’s face it, if you’re 44, you’ve probably never woken up and thought ‘YES, I’m 44!’ Except today Stephen Donnelly informing 44 year olds that they may register for vaccination, Twitter, 02/06/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

When this lad Matt Damon left Dalkey, he said he’d be back. Well he’s back now for #DalkeyBookFestival. I’ll chatting to him. If you were sitting down with Matt Damon, what would you ask him?

David McWilliams, Twitter, 02/06/21