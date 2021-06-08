BORDER POLL

Date: June 8, 2021 - Affairs

Niall Murphy


DEBATE ON the peace process was for a time something apart in Leinster House. In fact, possibly the most remarkable sight in Irish politics after 2011 was to witness Enda Kenny, Micheál Martin and Gerry Adams, usually alone together in the chamber, discuss north-south relations, the Good Friday Agreement and its institutions. The theatrics would... Read more »

