INM DATA FRENZY

Date: June 15, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Robert-Pitt


THE PRIVACY action being taken by former INM editor-in-chief, Stephen Rae, against Mediahuis Ireland, current owners of the newspaper group, reflects the hot-house atmosphere and intrigue that became rampant in INM in those days. The battle for ascendancy between Denis O’Brien and supporters of the old regime surrounding previous owner, Tony O’Reilly, was well known.... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber