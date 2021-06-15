THE PRIVACY action being taken by former INM editor-in-chief, Stephen Rae, against Mediahuis Ireland, current owners of the newspaper group, reflects the hot-house atmosphere and intrigue that became rampant in INM in those days. The battle for ascendancy between Denis O’Brien and supporters of the old regime surrounding previous owner, Tony O’Reilly, was well known.... Read more »
INM DATA FRENZY
