THE SUNDAY World’s Patricia Devlin has come to some stark conclusions about her experience as a journalist in Belfast. Earlier this year it was reported that she was visited by the PSNI to warn her that the UDA planned to kill her with guns and pipe bombs within days. Writing for the website Open Democracy... Read more »
INTIMIDATION IMPUNITY
THE SUNDAY World’s Patricia Devlin has come to some stark conclusions about her experience as a journalist in Belfast. Earlier this year it was reported that she was visited by the PSNI to warn her that the UDA planned to kill her with guns and pipe bombs within days. Writing for the website Open Democracy... Read more »