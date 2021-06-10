MR ANGRY FOR MINISTER?

Date: June 10, 2021 - Affairs

Marc MacSharry

Marc MacSharry


IT MAY be a time of great uncertainty in Fianna Fáil but some traditions remain reassuringly constant. Marc MacSharry’s emergence as a headline friendly critic of the party leadership sees the Sligo TD fill a role previously performed by John McGuinness, who regularly lashed into Cowen and then Martin after failing to be reappointed as... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber