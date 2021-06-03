IRELAND CERTAINLY isn’t immune to the crisis in misinformation: RTÉ regularly posts statements on its website proclaiming the genius of its comedy output. More seriously, of course, the rise in fake news, conspiracy theories, online troll farms, etc, has had a seismic impact on the international sociopolitical landscape. RTÉ News attempts to grapple with these... Read more »
PODCAST REVIEW: THE TRUTH MATTERS (RTÉ)
IRELAND CERTAINLY isn’t immune to the crisis in misinformation: RTÉ regularly posts statements on its website proclaiming the genius of its comedy output. More seriously, of course, the rise in fake news, conspiracy theories, online troll farms, etc, has had a seismic impact on the international sociopolitical landscape. RTÉ News attempts to grapple with these... Read more »