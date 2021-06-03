Behind the Scenes

PODCAST REVIEW: THE TRUTH MATTERS (RTÉ)

Date: June 3, 2021 - Behind the Scenes

Della Kilroy


IRELAND CERTAINLY isn’t immune to the crisis in misinformation: RTÉ regularly posts statements on its website proclaiming the genius of its comedy output. More seriously, of course, the rise in fake news, conspiracy theories, online troll farms, etc, has had a seismic impact on the international sociopolitical landscape. RTÉ News attempts to grapple with these... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber