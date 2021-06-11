POLL POSITION

Date: June 11, 2021 - Affairs

Philip Ryan

Philip Ryan


CREDIT TO the Irish Independent on uncovering the scandal of politicians using dubious polling methods. The story, initially focused on Sinn Féin, is the latest Philip Ryan scoop to snowball into questions for other parties. Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Greens and Paul Murphy have now all conceded that they have surveyed members of the... Read more »

