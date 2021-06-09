FOR ONE that fancies itself as one of the “normal” political parties, Fine Gael has a strange way carrying on its business. Having launched some extraordinary attacks on members of the legal profession last year, now the Blueshirts have turned their attention on meddlesome academics. Richard Bruton played the man rather than the ball during... Read more »
RORY HEARNE’S CRITICS
FOR ONE that fancies itself as one of the “normal” political parties, Fine Gael has a strange way carrying on its business. Having launched some extraordinary attacks on members of the legal profession last year, now the Blueshirts have turned their attention on meddlesome academics. Richard Bruton played the man rather than the ball during... Read more »