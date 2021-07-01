Community is often a forgotten superfood.

The Happy Pear, Instagram, 27/06/21

HOT AIR

Another win for my Department at the @iitd_ireland awards. Best Consultancy Partnership with @RoffeyPark

Michael McGrath patting himself on the back, Twitter, 24/06/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Three hours since Government announcement on #IndoorDining and Young Fine Gael has said more than the main Opposition party Sinn Féin on #NPHET recommendations

Councillor David McManus, Twitter, 29/06/21

HOT AIR

Does anyone know Steve Coogan in real life? If so, could you give him a message that he is invited to a booth in Eddie Rockets with me and @roisiningle for milkshakes and cheesy fries and we’ll tell him 100s of stories and we’ll make him laugh! He’ll have a great time!

Marian Keyes, Twitter, 27/06/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Love the way Jim Sheridan introduces himself as “a storyteller” in Murder at the Cottage. Every scene confirms him as an absolute master of the storytelling art. There’s no way the Netflix rival show can lay a glove on this because an extraordinary story needs a great storyteller

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Really positive canvass with ⁦@GeogheganCllr today in Ranelagh, Rathmines & Sandymount for #DBS21 – very impressive candidate, very warm reception – #VoteGeoghegan1 ⁦@SimonHarrisTD⁩ ⁦@1Hildegarde⁩ ⁦@FineGael

Simon Coveney, Twitter, 26/06/21

HOT AIR

By me. The irony of course is that all of this “white privilege” nonsense is mainly about making middle class white people feel better about themselves by self-flagellation. It’s not unlike those extreme religious orders who whip themselves or starve themselves closer to God.

John McGuirk promoting one of his articles, Twitter, 23/06/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

A must read today. There are days when print @IrishTimes cannot be equalled!

Michael O’Regan, Twitter, 24/06/21

HOT AIR

Question: Ever wondered why Apple encourages the world to Snooze rather than get up & out? Look at the size of the Snooze button relative to Stop. By pressing Snooze & lying there is it that we engage more with our phone & give Apple more data to sell to the highest bidders.

Gavin Duffy’s ‘snooze’ button conspiracy, Twitter, 23/06/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Chatting to Matt Damon now. A sound lad. Great fun too. If you want to film a gig, produce it and do it as professionally as possible I’d advice you to to use @FuelHQ_ they’ve been amazing as a production company for start to finish. Thanks so much to everyone behind the camera.

David McWilliams, Twitter, 20/06/21

HOT AIR

The idea the government should “do something” is the opium for the masses.

Eddie O’Sullivan, Twitter, 21/06/21

HOT AIR

Accessories are vitamins to fashion ! Who’s agrees? 💫 🎀

Suzanne Jackson, Instagram, 19/06/21

PLUGGED IN

I’d forgotten how much I like a good jumpsuit! This soft & comfy Pia sage one from @vavavoom_ie works really well paired with sandals or runners for a casual summer look 👟🌿 Pockets too 👏🏻Use my code Rosanna10 for 10% off @vavavoom_ie for the next 48 hours

Rosanna Davison, Instagram, 14/06/21

GOBBLEDYGOOK

Dark Jin of inflation opens after death of forty year Bond market bull If consumer calcs pivot to higher prices next year the High Priests of MMT will have unleashed the dark Jin on most vulnerable Move assets to right side of losses to come, inflation proofing likely to soar

Eddie Hobbs, Twitter 11/06/21