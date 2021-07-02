RED MICK

Date: July 2, 2021 - Affairs

Mick Wallace

Mick Wallace


THE CHINESE Communist Party will surely tremble in the face of its Irish critics. MEP Mick Wallace has come in for criticism following reports of an interview he gave to an official party newspaper last month. The former TD for Wexford has been the subject of controversy for his views in the past, some of... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber