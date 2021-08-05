Disneyland dismantled. It leaves Enniskerry. The village will return to being just a normal, hidden, but less crowded paradise. Shops, cafes, pubs reopening to give traditional Wicklow welcome

Shane Ross on the set of Disenchanted in Enniskerry being dismantled, Twitter, 10/08/21

PLUGGED IN

Amy Huberman, Instagram, 10/08/21

HOT AIR

What a role model #KellyHarrington is… #TeamIreland

Simon Coveney celebrating Kellie Harrington’s gold medal, by misspelling her name, Twitter, 08/08/21

HOT AIR

There are two groups in Ireland on whom you can safely put the blame for almost anything, however absurdly, and not worry about your reputation: The Roman Catholic Church, and the English. This is a classic of the genre from the other day: Independent for a century (more than enough time to grow oak forests) but it’s England’s fault we have no trees. 3k likes.

John McGuirk commenting on a Tweet from Blindboy Boatclub about Ireland’s deforestation at the hands of the British, Twitter, 08/08/21

PLUGGED IN

HOT AIR

Sunday Independent Sport P1. As a public service I will continue to tweet this on Saturday nights every time it features a glorious win by the magnificent Limerick hurlers

Alan English, Twitter, 07/08/21

HOT AIR

The Government has set a precedent in using the AG to rescue the Tanaiste. AG’s advice never disclosed has been a government mantra. Pathetic. I hope the AG does not feel used! His father was my GP back in the day!

Michael O’Regan’s friends in high places, Twitter, 05/08/21

HOT AIR

HOT AIR

Rain clouds like gossamer dancing round majestic Ben Bulben #Sligo #weather #August #Holiday.

Charlie Flanagan waxing lyrical, Twitter 05/08/21

PLUGGED IN

HOT AIR

HOT AIR

Hotel chains are going to have to figure out what to do about dope smokers that ignore their rules. It permeates hotel corridors in ways that even cigarettes did not and in a way that’s more foul smelling. Ruins even very good hotels & patrons can’t be expected to pay top dollar.

Declan Ganley’s high-minded concerns, Twitter, 01/08/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Every good wish to @LindaDoyle as she begins her term as Provost of @tcddublin today. Excited from my engagements with her already about her term of office & the many exciting opportunities ahead from Trinity and for higher education in general. Ádh mór Provost!

Simon Harris, Twitter, 01/08/21

HOT AIR

Of course we should teach more people Latin. Sure, it provides transferable skills etc etc But mostly it grants you access to a huge wealth of literature, philosophy and history that would otherwise be denied to you. Why wouldn’t we want that for as many as possible??

Finn McRedmond weighing in on Irish society’s most important issues, Twitter, 31/07/21