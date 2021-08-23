LINDA HAYDEN’S EXIT

Date: August 23, 2021

Linda Hayden


SO LONG to The Victims Alliance which will not be seen at the centre of another social media storm. The advocacy organisation burned very bright for some months before a spectacular end in March this year. The Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) now records that the alliance has officially and “permanently ceased lobbying”. Organisation... Read more »

