LISA JORDAN’S JUMP

Date: August 26, 2021 - Affairs

Lisa Jordan


WITH HER range of Luna by Lisa Jordan hair and beauty products landing in Dunnes Stores this week, Cork influencer Lisa Jordan is giving Suzanne Jackson and Pippa O’Connor a run for their money. Having established her company, PBH Media Ltd, at the end of November 2019, Jordan made a profit of €99,000 in the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber