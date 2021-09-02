Elbow-bumping my way around the country! Can’t beat meeting people, listening to their insights & having the chats in general! #meetingpeople #listening #learning #insights #talking #chatting #visits #outandabout #energised

Simon Harris’ abhorrent use of hash-tags, Twitter, 28/08/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Minister ⁦@DarraghOBrienTD⁩ is doing a very good job as Housing Minister.

Charlie Flanagan, Twitter, 02/09/21

HOT AIR

I don’t do Twitter. Couldn’t be bothered! But I have jumped on his to shout out to all cool cats we need to stop this Covid is over crack & let’s all go back to the office. What are we cats going to do? For 18 months all I had to do was meow and I’d get fed. #catsagainstnormal

Gavan Duffy channelling the voice of er, a cat, to take umbrage with the government’s planned loosening of restrictions, Twitter, 01/09/21

HOT AIR

Where in Heaven’s name is the Irish spirit, the voice, courage and resistance from Irish parents? Are we really going to let them mask the kids at school without firing a shot Thinking face?

Eddie Hobbs querying parents’ meek response toward health advice, Twitter, 31/08/21

HOT AIR

Your relationship with yourself is the most important and you deserve so much kindness and acceptance from yourself, life is not easy, yet is a lot easier with compassion for yourself.

The Happy Pear, Instagram, 31/08/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Even a man as inclined to bonhomie as Paschal Donohoe looks glum when the subject is mentioned. Balancing his role as guardian of Ireland’s tax sovereignty with his position as head of the EU’s finance ministers will strain his patience and political skills, in the coming months.

Pat Leahy, Twitter, 28/08/21

HOT AIR

Happy world pooch day to Phoebe Mary Eithne Aine Máire Deirdre Gubnet Geraldine Una Patricia Rita Fiona Roisín Huberman O’Driscoll

Amy Huberman wishing a happy ‘World Dog Day’ to her hound, Instagram, 27/08/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Podcast time. How often do your hear the voice of an Afghani woman, telling her story?

David McWilliams commending himself for his choice of guest on his podcast, Twitter, 26/08/21

HOT AIR

A warm welcome to France’s Finance Minister @BrunoLeMaire to Ireland. Both his talks at @WebSummit have focused on one of the defining issues of our time: Tax. I think he is very much on the right side of history. Perhaps @Paschald will consider joining him on that side.

Paddy Cosgrave boasting of his connections, Twitter, 26/08/21

HOT AIR

These sunny days are life!

Suzanne Jackson, Instagram, 28/08/21

HOT AIR

Always dress up on Sean Connery’s birthday #007 #JamesBond

Marty Whelan captioning a photograph of himself wearing a suit, Twitter, 25/08/21

HOT AIR

If protection from two jabs wanes, then what reason is there to believe that protection from three jabs, or four jabs, or forty-four jabs, won’t also wane? It’s not sustainable to spend the rest of time re-jabbing the population every six months.

John McGuirk’s opposition to booster shots, seemingly ignoring the existence of annual flu vaccines, Twitter, 25/08/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

RTÉ has made a documentary on the Uncrowned King Of Iveragh. And rightly so. @donie

Michael O’Regan on RTÉ’s decision to make a documentary about Donie O’Sullivan, Twitter, 22/08/21

HOT AIR

Hang this tweet in the Louvre!

Aisling and the City author Sarah Breen reacts to the plug from Marian Keyes describing the character of Aisling as “one of the finest comic creations of all time”.

HOT AIR

Wouldn’t #Afghanistan break your heart?

Dearbhail McDonald, Twitter, 16/08/21

HOT AIR

No one makes pizza slices with impractical theatrically long strands of mozzarella anymore.

Blindboy Boatclub, Twitter, 22/08/21

PLUGGED IN

Summertime is great for getting out and about with the kids, but no matter where we go we always have our trusty @waterwipes to help clean those sticky hands and faces, all while taking care of their skin.

Rosanna Davison, Instagram, 19/08/21

Just want to give a shout out to my local Southgate Shopping Centre in Drogheda. The toilets are large, spotless, and regularly serviced. Along with great shops and the best @dunnesstores in the Northeast along with under-cover, all weather, parking it’s well worth a visit!

Gavin Duffy, Twitter, 19/08/21