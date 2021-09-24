NICKY BYRNE’S SWAGGER

Date: September 24, 2021

Nicky Byrne


NICKY BYRNE has confessed to being “broken-hearted” over leaving 2fm in 2019, but seems confident that the station will roll out the welcome mat when he returns from touring with Westlife to resume his radio career. The middle-aged crooner told RSVP Magazine that he “may have to” look to Radio 1 for a future gig... Read more »

