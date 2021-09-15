WITH RTÉ and the Rotunda hospital under fire over the filming of the documentary series, The Rotunda, the production company behind the series wasn’t rushing to respond to media queries. Scratch Films barely got a mention as the broadcaster and the maternity hospital wrangled criticism from the public, media and politicians, induced by film crews... Read more »
SCRATCH FILMS’ PUSH
