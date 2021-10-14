PLUGGED IN

Growing up I always remember my mum would only ever use Lenor, like mother like daughter it’s all I ever use now too 🥰

HOT AIR

Happy 5th wedding anniversary to my beautiful husband! Doesn’t @MichealMartinTD look handsome here too 🥰

Senator Catherine Ardagh boasts of her connections, Twitter, 14/10/21

HOT AIR

So there’s an @IrishTimes style clock now outside my door at home. I’m really bringing the office home, bit by bit.

Damien Cullen flaunting his credentials, Twitter, 11/10/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Crackling from Kevin Myers, read between your fingers, it is the quite depressing truth of it. He has lost none of his capacity to excavate it, as subtle as a JCB in the kitchen. No wonder the sanctimonious came for him and for Harris

Eddie Hobbs, Twitter, 09/10/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

I got hooked on O’Kane when I saw her stand up show in Vicar Street ages ‘n ages ago and then I forced her to become friends by gradually wearing her down over time. She’s my guest on ep 6 of the #mamia&me podcast and I double dare you not to laugh your knockers off at her.

Amy Huberman, Instgram, 09/10/21

HOT AIR

Do you want to live to be 100? How about 200 years old in the body of a 25 year old?!

The Happy Pear, Instagram, 06/10/21

HOT AIR

Greystones is enveloped by a rainbow this evening. Follow every rainbow until you find your dreams!

Simon Harris, Instagram, 03/10/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

National Development Plan: @Jennifer_Bray Jenny from the Block is on the job

Pat Leahy, Twitter, 04/10/21

HOT AIR

Now that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all gone for the night many couples will have an early night. The devil makes work for idle hands! The baby boom is on the way.

Niall Boylan, Twitter, 04/10/21

HOT AIR

Sitting in pennies waiting for your daughter to finish shopping. How did we get here so fast?

TD Paul McAuliffe, Twitter, 03/10/21

HOT AIR

Concerns are growing tonight for young people who have suddenly engaged in a new activity called conversation. Phone companies around Europe confirm record numbers of young people are actually talking to one another – even giggling and laughing with each other on their phones.

Gavin Duffy, on the Facebook outage, 04/10/21

HOT AIR

It’s officially autumn when Sunday afternoon is just the earthy aroma of a Venetian duck leg ragu cooking down and wafting through the house.

Karl Brophy, Twitter, 03/10/21

HOT AIR

Tóibín returned to Dublin after making appearances in London and New York, where he’d been doing “some piece of self-promoting.” At his town house, the refrigerator was bare, so he went out to buy groceries. Suddenly, he noticed cars honking their horns and flashing their lights. “Eventually, a car stops and a young man gets out,” Tóibín recalled. “He goes like this at me”—he raised his arms in the air, as if he were an exultant fan at a soccer game—“ ‘Yah! Yah!’ ” His countrymen were saluting the Booker acknowledgment.

Colm Tóibín Interview on his New Book The Magician, The New Yorker

HOT AIR

HOT AIR

I’m declaring myself the bait-master. Cronies just can’t help but bite when they really, really shouldn’t… looks like we caught ourselves another crony crocodile. Stay tuned.

Paddy Cosgrave, Twitter, 26/09/21

HOT AIR

I like Americans and love America, but, let’s face it, there is no more infuriating creature on this planet than the loud American golf fan.

John McGuirk, Twitter, 25/09/21

HOT AIR

“A man who has never gone to school may steal from a freight car, but if he has a university education, he may steal the whole railroad.” – Theodore Roosevelt

Congratulations and best wishes to all the men and women starting their third-level education today. Enjoy every moment!

The Department of Further and Higher Education, Twitter, 27/09/21

HOT AIR

You can’t beat Radio Eireann on a Sunday morning. #wirelessgold

Michael O’Regan, Twitter, 26/09/21

HOT AIR

News of my plumbing and moderately impressive DIY skills seems to be travelling. Another neighbour has asked for a hand with something. Maybe I should print up a rate card? ;)

Maïa Dunphy, Twitter, 26/09/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Wishing all the best to Angela Merkel. A fine leader managing a series of international crises: Financial crash, Eurozone turmoil, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Migrant crisis of 2015, Brexit & Covid19. Ever measured & disciplined, & a strong defender of liberal democratic values.

Charlie Flanagan, Twitter, 23/09/21