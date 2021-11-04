PLUGGED IN

Hen party for my best pal… pics pending… 💕🥂🥳 Outfit @prettylittlething #sp

Suzanne Jackson letting no life event slip by without cashing in, Instagram, 07/11/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Varadkar to Boris: Own it, baby.

Pat Leahy fawns over Vlad’s apparent strong-arming over Article 16, Twitter, 10/11/21

HOT AIR

Delighted to walk the @universitycollegecork #ProgresswithPride Rainbow Walkway today on my visit to campus. A real, visible & permanent commitment to equality & inclusion. Well done to all involved. Simon #monday #ucc #college #equality #inclusion #walkway

Simon Harris singing UCC’s praises for, er, painting some cobblestones, Instagram, 09/11/21

HOT AIR

I’m Irish crony royalty & that’s what terrifies FFG and their media lickspittles. I’m here to break up their century old golden circle, and they’re freaking out because so far I’m picking them apart like a kids[sic] Lego set.

Paddy Cosgrave, Twitter, 07/11/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

On the extraordinary number of submissions made RE: the Cobblestone “development” – I wrote a piece in May about how we were going to see a movement grow that would be about an increased level of public engagement with local gov. This is what’s happening.

Una Mullally hails her prescience in predicting the vehemence of the Cobblestone protests, Twitter, 07/11/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Love Patrick Freyne‘s reporting from #Cop26

Róisín Ingle, Twitter, 06/11/21

HOT AIR

At the end of day 3 I’ve seen things to encouraged by, and things that would make you despair. So while I wait for my plant based, broccoli tempura to arrive here’s a thread.

Philip Boucher-Hayes keeps his followers updated on his ethical meal choices from COP26, Twitter, 02/11/21

HOT AIR

So pleased HM is out and about again.

Arlene Foster reacts to a report that the Queen was seen driving a car, Twitter, 01/11/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

When Mary Robinson launched @PresLetters on Saturday, her final words, in a brilliant speech, was to keep writing letters. We have lost much in the decline of the letter, despite the convenience of email.

Michael O’Regan, Twitter, 01/11/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

YOU inspire me! You will not queue for me or anyone. I’ll send a copy to you, you fabulous woman!

Imelda May responding to Mary Coughlan’s praise and promise to queue at a book signing, Twitter, 02/11/21

HOT AIR

You think you’ve got problems? I just had to disable my ad blocker just so that I could watch Kerry Katona visit “the UK’s scariest places” on E4’s Celebrity Ghost Trip.

Eilis O’Hanlon, Twitter, 27/10/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

This is a really excellent read. Congrats to @newschambers on putting together this most engaging account of an extraordinary time.

Hugh O’Connell praising Richard Chambers’ new book on Covid, Twitter, 30/10/21

HOT AIR

I’m like a full human schnitzel but instead of dipping myself in egg and breadcrumbs I’ve literally rolled myself head to toe in the brightest clothes I can find in the local market. Have been placed to cook on a medium afternoon heat marinated with rosé.

Amy Huberman, Instagram, 26/10/21

HOT AIR

Dunno who is ready but we need to stand up, start calling this out, as a gigantic pandemic FRAUD and to hell with State NEPHET MSM actors playing catch up with the data & science.I love ALL my neighbours. I do not Fear. I do not hate. I do not consent.

Eddie Hobbs returns to his soapbox, Twitter, 30/10/21

HOT AIR

Lock up your kids this Halloween because Covid is back.

Pat Kenny, Newstalk, 28/10/21

HOT AIR

Autumn Smiles – sending some leaf love!

The Happy Pear, Instagram, 27/10/21