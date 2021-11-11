THE NEXT STEP ON TUAM

Date: November 11, 2021 - Affairs

Roderic O'Gorman


ON OCTOBER 12 this year, the Irish Times carried a column which suggested that a “barrage of negativity” has led some of those remaining in religious orders to conclude that “Ireland has become no country for old nuns.” The roots of any negativity were largely avoided, and the piece instead invoked the usual names one... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber