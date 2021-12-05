For too long, the unity conversation has focused on territorial claim and counter-claim, magnifying sectarian and cultural divisions. We believe that a United Ireland means a united people, and want to unlock our island’s full potential.

Young Fine Gael offer their services to solve the border issue, Twitter, 06/12/21

HOT AIR

This not drinking wine lark mid week is leading to a Twix boom!

David McWilliams, Twitter, 08/12/21

HOT AIR

So @gavreilly has reminded us (yet again) of the time that he played Musical keyboard here in arrivals back in Dec 2018. Any excuse to repost this timeless classic.

Dublin Airport Tweeting out a video of Gavan Reilly playing piano, seemingly under duress, Twitter, 08/12/21

HOT AIR

It seems @nealerichmond thinks now is not the right time to talk about leaving the EU, whereas some believe now is a perfect time to discuss a possible Eirexit. Would you like to see Ireland leave the EU?

Niall Boylan maverick questioning, Twitter, 04/12/21

HOT AIR

Love the gym early on a Monday morning… glad it’s done!

Josepha Madigan, Twitter, 06/12/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

Great to see this. @HMcEntee has provided so much hope for so many undocumented people here. Proud to be part of a government that will make this happen. #Ireland

Simon Coveney, Twitter, 03/12/21

HOT AIR

Let’s keep moving forward, working together to address the challenges, exploring the opportunities, and realising the potential of truly sharing this place we all call home.

Micheál Martin churns out stock phrases on the ‘first anniversary’ of his ‘Shared Island Initiative’, Instagram, 03/12/21

HOT AIR

It’s been more than 2 months now since my wedding. Here are some of my hopes for our relationship (and all relationships).

David from the Happy Pear’s diplomacy, Instagram, 02/12/21

HOT AIR

I know a lot of you have spotted the striped pjs on my stories and love them as much as I do! Old classics reinvented to create much loved staples, with hand painted detailing and sustainable fabrics.

Vogue Williams, Instagram, 01/12/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

A while ago I joined #TikTok. Didn’t really understand it but could see a huge amount of people, particularly young people were using it and I thought it was important to be there to reach out to people and keep connected with them particularly on #Covid19. A few months later, we’ve hit a milestone today with over 1 million likes on my TikTok page.

Simon Harris boasts of his social media reach, Instagram, 28/11/21

PLUGGED IN

The happiest dress in all the land! 🙂🙂🙂And Irish too from fab Irish design sisters @bornsisters 💚💚 🍀🍀

Covered in smiley faces; the fecking pure joy of it! Perfect dress for post Toy Show joy!

Amy Huberman, Instagram, 27/11/21

HOT AIR

In the Shelbourne hotel for my lunch. Just waiting for my Club Sandwich. I was absolutely delighted to be asked for my Covid pass, contact details and photo ID. The tables are distanced and the staff and customers are all following health guidelines. It’s a joy to be here safe.

Rory Cowan, Twitter, 29/11/21

HOT AIR

It’s been a week since we left Brazil. What a country. Once upon a time Brazil was outside the top 40 as measured by attendees at Web Summit – now it’s very much inside the top 10, & will likely be top 5 at WS22. The giant of Latin America is awake & awash with startups!

Paddy Cosgrave, Twitter, 28/11/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

I think Ryan Tubridy will rescue today for many people… not just children!

Michael O’Regan, Twitter, 26/11/21

PÓGING THE THÓIN

A Marvellous Monday for @rte2fm breakfast,hanging around @crokepark_official with the great @garthbrooks

Donncha O’Callaghan, Instagram, 22/11/21

HOT AIR

BREAKING NEWS!!!! Mystic Marian predicts that Richard Madeley will win The Jungle!

Marian Keyes, shortly before Richard Madeley’s medical evacuation from the show, Twitter, 21/11/21

HOT AIR

So that’s a 282 point headline on page 19 today. (In Knockout Full Welterweight, for font aficionados). A new record for me. Hoping to breaking the 300pt barrier before my time is up.

Alan English on a headline in this week’s Sindo, Twitter, 21/11/21

HOT AIR

CCP [Chinese Communist Party] pulled greatest conquest trick since 12th century BC at Troy. The West swallowed the fake bait, the weapon released was LOCKDOWN not C19, its symptoms, the reduction of Liberal Freedom.

Eddie Hobbs, Twitter, 22/11/21