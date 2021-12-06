JUDGES AT the recent Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards clearly weren’t as impressed as publisher Mediahuis Ireland is with its output. While it boasts of its titles’ “unique and original Irish journalism” and “thorough and entertaining background features,” the Indo, Sindo, Herald and Independent.ie received zero gongs at the awards. It was left to the Sunday... Read more »
MEDIAHUIS’S MORTIFICATION
